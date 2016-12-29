Mobile Accessories That Cost Less than Rs. 100

Well, the latest smartphones are comprehensively packed with a lot of features. Though you may think that getting a smartphone is enough, sometimes you might feel the need to have some additional accessories to either add to the existing features of your smartphone or to complement them.

Likewise, when you get a new phone, you would want to get something cool that would go with it. Maybe a phone case, a selfie stick or something that is unique that further enhances your phone experience.

Basically, there is no shortage of mobile accessories in the market today. So, if you're looking to buy some accessories for yourself or gift something to a mobile-crazy friend but don't have the budget, then we have a solution for you!

Here are a few mobile accessories that you can buy for less than Rs 100 in India.

TimeR Silver TimeR SK01 Smart Key v2.0 Smart key is a kind of plug that inserts into the 3.5mm earphone jack on your smartphone. It is a small device, which acts as a spare button for your smartphone. With this device, you can assign and unlock all the common functionalities of your smartphone instantly by simply tapping the button that is present on the device. You can also use this smart key with multiple Google Play Store's "smart key" software or app. This smart key is mostly compatible with "Jakcom smart key" and "keycut" app available on Google Play Store. However, Smart key only supports the phones with Android 4.0 or above, iOS, Windows Phone, BlackBerry, etc. are not supportive for the moment). DMG Universal 3.5mm Anti Dust Earphone Jack Plug This is also a little anti-dust jack that can be plugged into your mobile or tablet's 3.5mm audio jack to prevent dust or dirt from entering inside and damaging the internal components. It is a reuseable rubbery plastic plug, which is easy to remove and insert. The cap is embedded with a jewel that seems like an attractive design. SEE ALSO: Apple May Introduce a 5-inch iPhone in 2017 With Vertical Dual-lens Camera Inventis 5V 1.2W Portable Flexible USB LED Light Lamp This is a LED light lamp that can be carried anywhere owing to its excessively compact contours and weightless 9 gm profile. The light lamp is made up of silicone which is its primary raw material and it allows the LED Light Lamp to be bent according to your need. At 1.2 W power-input, the LED light lamp lives on a meagre energy intake and helps you to cut down your bills. You can connect it with your smartphone with the help of an OTG cable. In addition, its pocket-friendly price and different color variants are additional benefits. CLASSYTEK Selfie Stick Mini with Aux Cable CLASSYTEK Selfie Stick is a mini selfie stick with aux cable for iPhone, Android, and Windows Phones. The selfie stick does not need Bluetooth and charging. Because of its small size, it is easy to use, carry, and adjust. Made of premium grade materials, this selfie stick is sure to last long. You need to have Android 4.2.2 or above or iOS 5.01 or above version smartphones. Quick spin knob for fast and secure mounting. It is pretty much suitable for traveling, video diaries, video blogging, hiking/camping, weddings, parties, the beach, concerts, aerial Photos, sports events and many uses cases. The selfie stick come in various colors. SEE ALSO: Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X with Snapdragon 653 and 4GB of RAM Leaked Online! WireSwipe™ Stylist little OTG Adapter Basically, this is a micro USB OTG to USB 2.0 adapter for smartphones and tablets that support OTG function. With this device, you can transfer files to OTG and it also allows you to connect to most USB flash drives, mouse, keyboard and some digital cameras amongst others. The accessory supports Android 2.2. It is most compatible with Samsung Galaxy S3, Galaxy Note 2, Galaxy S4, Galaxy Note 3, HTC, Xiami, Huawei, Sony, Le TV Box, Xiaomi Tv Box. USB Powered Mini LED Night Light Bulb This is a high quality and high power LED light bulb that has a range of about 50 meters. And as long as there is a USB connector, the mini bulb can be used to light any dark scenario. This mobile device can be a perfect equipment for camping, hiking, hunting, fishing, mountaineering or diving at nights. It can be powered by USB devices such as power bank, tablet, smartphone, etc. Although a case might usually be the first step for new phone buyers, but this is the 21st century. There are all sorts of cool things you can do to make your phone more formidable. While there are a lot of accessories in the market, these are definitely the cheapest ones that you can easily buy. Click Here for New Smartphones Best Online Deals