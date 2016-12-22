Quantum Hi Tech Launches Triple USB High Capacity Power Bank at Rs. 1,999 in India

With an unfailing commitment to offer the highest standards of quality at most affordable price tags, QHMPL, under the brand 'Quantum Hi-Tech', unveiled Triple USB QHM 12500 power bank. The mobile accessory will be available in elegant shades of White, Pink, and Blue at leading retail and e-tail stores across India with a price tag of Rs. 1,999.

With an extension to the growing ecosystem of mobile accessories, the new launch will be a combination of functionality and features protection technology aiming to make everyday life easy. The power bank sports a sleek and easy to carry design, and intelligent LED display lights making the device a pocket-friendly one.

Equipped with advanced functionalities, Triple USB contains charging ports that make it possible for the users to charge up to three gadgets simultaneously, which solves much of the battery fright.

Commenting on the new launch, Ashish Mutneja, Director of Quantum Hi-Tech mentioned that Triple USB Power Bank is designed keeping in mind the power-hungry generation and travel lovers. Ensuring the user safety, Quantum has integrated RISC microprocessor that guarantees faster charging and an enhanced battery life of the power bank in addition to auto adjusting the charging levels to suit most mobile gadgets.

Keeping safety, stability, and high-efficiency as the utmost priorities, QHM 12500 Power Bank has the ability to automatically detect when the charger is inserted incorrectly and stops charging, monitors output current, and shuts down when the current exceeds the maximum limit.

