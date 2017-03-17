Sennheiser launches HD 4 and HD 2 series headphones; prices start Rs. 3,990

Sennheiser, the Germany-based audio specialist has launched HD 2 and HD 4 series, two new ranges of portable headphones for everyday audio listening on the go.

The HD 4 series includes around-ear and closed-back models such as HD 4.20s, HD 4.30i, and HD 4.30G. These can render brilliant, bass-driven output with robust build quality and contemporary style. The other series is the HD 2 lineup with lightweight and ultra slim on-ear headphones including HD 2.10, HD 2.20s and HD 2.30i and HD 2.30G. These feature a minimalist and clean design with a decent sound quality.

At the launch of these Sennheiser headphones, Mr. Kapil Gulati, Director, Consumer Segment, Sennheiser India, said "We are very excited to unveil two new range of portable headphones which are a perfect combination of performance, comfort and dependable build quality. The new HD 2 and HD 4 headphones are everyday audio heroes that can considerably enhance your mobile listening experience."

HD 4.20S The HD 4.20S features a durable design and a folding headband that lets you store the device whenever it is not in use. It is ideal for music listening and calls on the go. There is a one button remote on the cable that allows answering calls easily, and the comfortable fit lets you listen to music for long hours. It is priced at Rs. 5,990. HD 4.30 The HD 4.30 is available in two variants - HD 4.30i and HD 4.30G for Apple and Android products respectively. Both the models feature a 3-button remote located on the cable to control music and take calls with ease. The sturdy foldable design makes the headset durable as well as compact. This headphones is priced at Rs. 7,990. HD 2.30 The HD 2.30 is a compact and extremely lightweight headset. Like the HD 4.30, this one is also available in HD 2.30i and HD 2.30G variants. There is a 3-button remote and mic on the cable, which allows to control music and take calls. This one features a foldable design and there are twin drivers from Sennheiser for accurate and well-balanced sound reproduction. This one is priced at Rs. 6,990. HD 2.20S The HD 2.20S delivers great sound quality and portability. It is a compact on-ear headphones that can be used for long hours with the lightweight and durable build. The single-button remote as well as mic on the cable of this one makes it easy to use. The HD 2.20S is priced at Rs. 4,990. HD 2.10 The HD 2.10 is the basic model of headphones launched by Sennheiser. It features a ultra lightweight and compact design. The headphones can be folded when not in use. It is an ideal one for those who need a durable, high-quality product within their budget. It is priced at Rs. 3,990.