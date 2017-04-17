Sony launches Extra Bass headphones and wireless speakers in India, price starts at Rs. 2,790

Sony India has expanded its audio product line-up with the launch of EXTRABASS headphones series and EXTRABASS wireless speaker series for the year 2017. Designed to deliver on audio, features and style, the new product lineup includes three new headphones and four Bluetooth speakers.

The headphone range will be available in India via Sony Center and other major electronics stores from April 20, while the speakers will be start selling from April 25.

Sony EXTRABASS Headphones The EXTRABASS headphone line-up comprises of the premium wireless MDR-XB950B1, the MDR-XB550AP and MDR-XB510AS, which is a splash proof, in-ear sports headphones. The headphones come integrated with a bass booster for a comfortable yet premium sound quality experience. Sony MDR-XB950B1 Priced at Rs. 12,990, the Sony MDR-XB950B1 is a pair of wireless circum-aural headphones that also comes with NFC connectivity. You can also control the headphones via Sony Headphones Connect app. The headphone itself looks quite premium and comes with a separate Bass Effect toggle button in addition to volume rockers, track control buttons, and a built-in microphone. As for the hardware, the headphones works on 40mm drivers and as per Sony, it can deliver up to 18 hours of wireless Bluetooth playback on a single charge. And if the battery runs out, you can use the bundled 1.2-metre headphone cable to continue with your music library. The headphones will be available in Black and Blue colour variants. SEE ALSO: Xiaomi Mi Headphones Comfort launched at Rs. 2,999 Sony MDR-XB550AP Coming on to MDR-XB550AP, the headphones are priced at Rs. 3,290 and packs in a 30mm dome type driver. It has adjustable metal headband and cushioned earpads for long music sessions. Weighing at 180g, the headphones come with a 1.2-metre long cable and will be available in Black, Red, Blue, Green, and White colour variants. Sony MDR-XB510AS Third in the list is MDR-XB510AS, which are priced at Rs. 2,790 and are in-ear pairs with dust and water resistance meant for sports. Sony mentioned that the earphones are washable and can also be worn while you don't want to miss on your favorite tunes on a rainy day. The earphones feature 12mm drivers and also come with an in-line remote for volume, track controls and a built-in microphone. All the three headphones in EXTRABASS series support voice assist functions via their built-in microphones. Sony EXTRABASS Wireless Speakers Sony India has further expanded its EXTRA BASS series with the launch of four new portable wireless speakers- SRS-XB40, SRS-XB30, SRS-XB20 and the SRS-XB10. The wireless speakers come with Bluetooth v4.2 and NFC connectivity and are priced at Rs. 13,990, Rs. 9,990, Rs. 6,990 and Rs. 3,590 respectively. The wireless speakers are IPX5 splash proof and are protected against splashes. Interestingly, the SRS-XB40 and SRS-XB30 has large batteries and can also be used as power banks to charge your smartphones. The products will be available in all Sony Centres and major electronic stores across the country.