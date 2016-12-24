The Wackiest Technology Products of 2016 That We Want to See in India

The year 2016 was full of innovation and witnessed the launch of some really exciting technology products in mobility, imaging, and consumer electronics. While smartphones were all time popular, we also saw tech giants and some cool startups launching the world's slimmest hybrid machines, top-of-the-line DSLRs, smart wearables and home automation products.

However, we still missed some important tech products that would have made the day of every tech enthusiast in the country. That said, here we have created a list of some really exciting technology products that were launched in the global market in the passing year, 2016 but failed to make it to the Indian territory. Have a look and keep your fingers crossed as they might be available in the first half of 2017 in the Indian market.

Xiaomi Yi 4K Action Camera 2 We want Xiaomi to launch its Yi 4K Action camera 2 in the Indian market. It's a must have imaging device for anyone who keep photography in his/her highest regard. Xiaomi's latest YI 4K Action Camera 2 is capable of shooting 4K videos at 30fps, full HD videos at 120fps and HD videos at 240fps. The action camera features a Sony made 12MP image sensor, which has a 160 degree wide angle lens. It uses Ambarella A9 chipset, which is used by GoPro's Hero4 camera. Honor Magic Smartphone Chinese tech giant Huawei recently celebrated its sub brand's 3rd anniversary where the company announced its latest flagship smartphone- Honor Magic in China. While the handset packs in top-of-the-line specifications and an eye-catching design, it is the underlying software features that make the smartphone a tech gem.



The highlight of Honor Magic is its smart digital assistant that is deeply integrated into smartphone's software to improve the overall experience. Named Magic Live system, it tracks the owner's usage pattern and offers predictive information similar to Google Now offering traffic alerts and other useful information. It offers customized recommendations based on the user's social conversations via instant messaging apps. Honor hasn't said anything about the smartphone's launch in the Indian market but it is a device that we would love to have in our stores. Glasses Free 3D TVs- Ultra D We all love 3D viewing experience on big screens but the glasses to experience it only cause headaches. What if we tell you that there is a TV in the market that does not force you to wear those irritating 3D glasses to enjoy the 3D content? Yes, you heard it right. We are talking about StreamTV Networks that announced their 3D TV, which boasts a fully adjustable 4K glasses-free 3D panel. It was first showcased at the CES 2016 and is currently in production and is being manufactured by Pegatron. We have our fingers crossed on this one. Xiaomi Mi Mix Back in October 2016, Xiaomi introduced Mi Mix smartphone in its homegrown market China. The highlight of the Xiaomi Mi MIX is its near bezel-less display with curved edges on top. The handset has an amazing 91.3 percent screen-to-body ratio and features a 6.4-inch display with 2040x1080 pixel resolution. It also bears a ceramic body and features a piezoelectric acoustic ceramic earpiece speaker, ultrasonic proximity sensor and a 50 percent smaller front camera module. Xiaomi cleared that the company is not launching the handset in the Indian market because it does not have the capabilities to market two flagship smartphones in the country. However, Hugo Barra, Vice President global operations, Xiaomi did reassure that this could change next year. So we might see the company launching a toned down variant or the original Mi Mix in the first quarter of 2017. Kodak 360 degree camera Kodak in CES 2016 showcased its updated Pixpro action camera called the SP360 4K. The highlight of this little cube shaped action camera is its ability to record near-360 video when used solo or in pair to have full 360-degree video. The camera features a 12.4MP CMOS sensor with the ability to shoot stills and videos. Other features include Wi-Fi, NFC, a 235-degree field of view lens and 128GB microSD card for storing your videos. Moreover, the camera is also dust and water resistant, shockproof, and freezeproof. It's a great action camera that we would love to see in India. Xiaomi Battery Enabled QiCycle Another exciting tech product that we would love to see in the Indian market is Xiaomi's battery enabled QiCycle. It is company's first ever electric bicycle, which is priced at CNY 2,999, approximately Rs. 30,000 in China. The Qicycle weighing only 7 Kgs, is made of carbon fiber and packs a host of sensors. It is backed by a 250W 36V electric motor and uses Torque Measurement Method (TMM) to assist the rider's pedal power. While the battery enabled cycles are not in trend in India, Xiaomi can start a new tech category if the company gets the pricing right. Lenovo Phab 2 Pro Tango Smartphone Last but not the least, we are eagerly waiting for Lenovo Phab 2 Pro smartphone, which is the world's commercial model based on Google Tango. It is Google's dream of weird and innovative products in mobile technology. As Google say, Tango lets you see more of your world. Just hold up your Tango-powered device, and watch as virtual objects and information appear on top of your surroundings. The smartphone was supposed to launch in December in India, but there's no such news of a tentative launch till now. We expect the company to introduce the handset in early 2017.