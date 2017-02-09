Under Rs. 500 Gift Ideas for Valentines Day for Him and Her

We have already listed our favorite smartphones which you might interest in gifting your boyfriend or girlfriend this Valentine's day.
However, some people are breathing tech in their daily life, and we must say that tech is everywhere and starts from an extremely low price tag.
In this article, we are compiling a list of five best tech gadgets, which you can gift to your boyfriend or girlfriend this Valentine's day. Do make a note that these are just our pickings and there might be several other gadgets which you might be interested in. If you have any gadget which you feel that as we missed in our list, shoot it in the comments below.
Tukzer Air Vent Universal Car Mount Mobile Holder (Black and Green)
Key Specs
Key Specs
- Use steady non-slip rubber grip to mount smartphone stably, will not scratch vehicle interior or devices
- Pocket sized compact and lightweight design, weight under one ounce and small enough to fit in your pocket and carry anywhere
- 360 degree adjustable positions (horizontal, vertical, and angled), future-proof holder can be installed in all air vent types in any vehicle
- Expandable jaw extends up to 5
- 5-inch wide to securely hold devices
- Fast, easy and effortless installation
Headphones WIth Mic
Key Specs
Key Specs
- Handsfree Headset With Deep Bass And Music Equalizer (White)
- High Quality Wired Headset.
ShopAIS VR Box With Remote 2nd Generation Enhanced
Key Specs
Key Specs
- Uses high quality ABS and 42mm diameter spherical resin lens material without stimulation plastic sheet
- Adjustable spherical lens
- Anti-dust design
iVoltaa Next Gen Compact Selfie Stick Wired
Key Specs

Key Specs
- 100% Compatible Mobile Care Kit Combo.
- Performance like or better than Originally Supplied Manufacturer's Product
- Certified Product.Durable and Reliable Performance from a high quality manufacturing unit
- 180 Days (or 6 months) Doorstep Replacement Warranty Available all over India
- Center button needs to be long pressed for at least 3 seconds to turn on the device.
- The device needs to be charged for at least two hours before first use.
Super Mini Bluetooth Ear Phone Headset
Key Specs

Key Specs
- Original product comes with TTL/Trusttel Brand Mobile Cover
- Small And Compact, Ultra Mini Bluetooth
- Talk And Play Music, Includes 1pc only
- The item needs to be charged for at least two hours before first use
- The item is compatible to work with iPhone, Samsung and LG devices only
Philips SHP1900/97 Wired on the ear/Over the ear Wired Headphones
Key Specs

Key Specs
- Design: Over the Head | Type: Wired on the ear/Over the ear
- Compatible With: Mobile, Tablet
- Bluetooth Support: No | Wired
- Headphone Jack: 3.5 mm