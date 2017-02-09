Under Rs. 500 Gift Ideas for Valentines Day for Him and Her

We have already listed our favorite smartphones which you might interest in gifting your boyfriend or girlfriend this Valentine's day.

However, some people are breathing tech in their daily life, and we must say that tech is everywhere and starts from an extremely low price tag.

SEE ALSO: Valentines Day Gift Ideas for Him And Her: Best Smartphones Lists

In this article, we are compiling a list of five best tech gadgets, which you can gift to your boyfriend or girlfriend this Valentine's day. Do make a note that these are just our pickings and there might be several other gadgets which you might be interested in. If you have any gadget which you feel that as we missed in our list, shoot it in the comments below.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Tukzer Air Vent Universal Car Mount Mobile Holder (Black and Green) Click Here To Buy

Key Specs

Use steady non-slip rubber grip to mount smartphone stably, will not scratch vehicle interior or devices

Pocket sized compact and lightweight design, weight under one ounce and small enough to fit in your pocket and carry anywhere

360 degree adjustable positions (horizontal, vertical, and angled), future-proof holder can be installed in all air vent types in any vehicle

Expandable jaw extends up to 5

5-inch wide to securely hold devices

Fast, easy and effortless installation Headphones WIth Mic Click Here To Buy

Key Specs

Handsfree Headset With Deep Bass And Music Equalizer (White)

High Quality Wired Headset. ShopAIS VR Box With Remote 2nd Generation Enhanced Click Here To Buy

Key Specs

Uses high quality ABS and 42mm diameter spherical resin lens material without stimulation plastic sheet

Adjustable spherical lens

Anti-dust design iVoltaa Next Gen Compact Selfie Stick Wired Buy At Price of Rs 259

Click Here To Buy

Key Specs 100% Compatible Mobile Care Kit Combo.

Performance like or better than Originally Supplied Manufacturer's Product

Certified Product.Durable and Reliable Performance from a high quality manufacturing unit

180 Days (or 6 months) Doorstep Replacement Warranty Available all over India

Center button needs to be long pressed for at least 3 seconds to turn on the device.

The device needs to be charged for at least two hours before first use. Super Mini Bluetooth Ear Phone Headset Buy At Price of Rs 293

Click Here To Buy

Key Specs Original product comes with TTL/Trusttel Brand Mobile Cover

Small And Compact, Ultra Mini Bluetooth

Talk And Play Music, Includes 1pc only

The item needs to be charged for at least two hours before first use

The item is compatible to work with iPhone, Samsung and LG devices only Philips SHP1900/97 Wired on the ear/Over the ear Wired Headphones Buy At Price of Rs 479

Click Here To Buy

Key Specs

Design: Over the Head | Type: Wired on the ear/Over the ear

Compatible With: Mobile, Tablet

Bluetooth Support: No | Wired

Headphone Jack: 3.5 mm