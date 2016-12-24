Xiaomi Launches Affordable Mi Piston Fresh Ear Muffs and Over-the-ear Mi Headphones

Xiaomi is apparently bringing a wide range of audio products to improve consumers' music experience. The company has launched a new pair of in-ear wired headphones called Piston 3 Pro and Mi Sports Bluetooth headset last month. Adding on to their product portfolio, Xiaomi has announced an affordable pair of earphones and over-the-ear headphones, namely Xiaomi Mi Piston Fresh and Mi Headphones.

With pretty similar looks as that of Piston 3 Pro, Xiaomi Mi Piston Fresh is available in five color variants including black, silver, blue, purple and pink and size variants at around Rs. 280. The earphones sports a metal chamber made out of anodized aluminum alloy subjected to a sandblasting process, making the device scratch-resistant and anti-fingerprint.

Designed with a third generation system, Xiaomi Mi Piston Fresh uses separate air flow for front and rear chambers, whereby the air enters through the front chamber and leaves through the rear chamber. The new launch features a damping system, which optimizes the tri-band performance of the earphones, and also embodies a microphone and a button for playing or pausing music and answering or ending calls.

Moving on to the Mi headphones, the device sports a clean and minimalistic design unlike the flashy ones that Xiaomi launched last year, and comes with Japanese Hi-Res audio-quality certification. Similar to that of Mi Piston Fresh, these Mi headphones come with a built-in microphone and controller and are made of a polycarbonate shell and come in three color variants including white, orange and mint at around Rs. 1,950. The ear muffs are made out of silicon and covered with a high-grade PU leather making it quite comfortable for users to wear them and enjoy uninterrupted music streaming.

These Xiaomi headphones feature a closed sound chamber design that helps eliminate the outside noise, whereas the speaker inside the headphone offers an impedance of 32 ohms and a built-in damping system, which helps in less distortion and absorbs internal acoustic waves on the diaphragm.

