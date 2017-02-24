12 Moto Mods to be launched in 2017; QWERTY keyboard slider Moto Mod spotted

While Motorola re-entered the Pakistan smartphone market, it revealed an interesting news for all its fans across the globe. The company is prepping 12 new Moto Mods and all these will be launched this year. For now, there are only four of them compatible with the Moto Z and Moto Z Play alone.

Going by a recent report, the company will not only launch 12 Mods this year, but also make them compatible with the phones that they will be introducing for the next three years. This points out that in addition to more such external modules, there will be more smartphones offering semi-modular capabilities to the users.

Also Read: Motorola Adds Two New Mods to their Moto Mods Lineup

The report further adds that Motorola managed to sell 3 million units of Moto Z smartphones worldwide and 50% of these were bundled with a Moto Mod. This clearly defines the popularity of the Moto Mods among buyers.

In the meantime, a slew of Moto Mods are all set to be coming soon to Indiegogo. Lately, we saw an Edge Moto Mod that displays customized and colorful lights on the edge to show notifications and the walkie talkie Moto Mod.

Now, it seems like another one is coming soon for crowdfunding with a QWERTY keyboard slider. The render of the Moto Mod shows a QWERTY keyboard with five rows of keys. Apart from the keyboard, this accessory is believed to pack a 2100mAh battery to provide the extra juice to the phone. Gradually, we can expect to see many such interesting accessories for the Moto Z lineup.

Source 1, Source 2