1More introduces Piston Fit In-Ear headphones with MIC in India at Rs. 999

1More, a premiere consumer electronics audio company headquartered in San Diego, California has just launched a new headset in India.

Dubbed as Piston Fit In-Ear Headphones it comes with MIC and the company is touting it to be one of the best under Rs.1000 price point. As such, 1More has collaborated with internationally acclaimed Grammy Award Winning producer, mixer, and sound engineer Luca Bignardi to perfect the final tuning of the headphones to deliver a precise representation of your favorite artist's intended sound.

Further, the company says that the headphones come with a cold aluminum smooth distinctive personality which has been achieved through precision metal crafting to allow simple lines sketched out of trumpet-shaped sound chamber appearance. The headphones are lightweight and have a compact design.

In order to provide the best fitting experience, the front acoustic tube comes with a 45-degree in-ear design. The headphones also feature a balanced and perfectly sized ear tip to ensure a comfortable wearing experience. The headphones have been developed using a lightweight aerospace metal and flexible PET material and thus weighs 14g. The headphones present finest details, dynamic rhythm, and will provide users a great sound experience.

Additionally, the headphone has 32Ω low impedance design, plug and play feature and supports any smartphone, tablets or even computers.

Some of the key features of this headphones include a single button control, simplified operation, support call answering, call ending, call rejecting and music play, pause functions. The buttons on the headphones have gone through a rigorous testing process and rapid feedback pressing and the company claims that these buttons are able to withstand 100000 times of strike.

Talking about the headphone cable, it is wrapped with Kevlar fiber, which is a form of body armor material and is tough and durable, tensile and has high resistance, and finally, it is convenient to store. The external part of the cable is wrapped up with skin-friendly TPE material which effectively reduces the friction caused by the wire and clothing friction sound further making listening an enjoyable experience.

As for the pricing, the product is available at Rs. 999 on Amazon.in as well as 1MORE INDIA website and many leading stores across India. The product carries a 1-year warranty and further comes in four assorted colors namely Deep Space Grey, Clear Lake Blue, Galaxy Silver and Rose Pink.