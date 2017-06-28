AirPods predicted to equal sales revenue with Apple Watch by 2022

Analysts predict that Airpods will contribute to similar revenue as the Apple Watch by the year 2022. AirPods are wireless earbuds from Apple that were launched soon after the release of iPhone 7. Apple watch on the other hand saw the release of its first ever form in April 2015. It is now selling out its second version along with a couple of special editions.

The prediction is much of a surprize since the price of Apple Watch ranges between $259 to $1499 in the US whereas Airpods cost $159. It has also been predicted that the price of Airpods will increase to $200 with an increase in demand.

Piper Jaffary, an Apple analyst stated,"Over the next 10 years, we anticipate that AirPods will be bigger than the Apple Watch as the product evolves from simple wireless headphones to a wearable, augmented audio device. While both AirPods and Apple Watch should continue to grow, we see AirPods contributing about the same amount of revenue as Apple Watch by FY22. We expect the AirPods ASP to increase from $159 today to $200 in FY22 as the product shifts to augmented audio."

Given the fact that Apple removed 3.5 mm audio jack from iPhone 7 which is a trend that will continue to remain, it is safe to presume that consumers will go for AirPods for upcoming iPhones as well.

The earbuds are also popular for their simple and appealing design and have an exceptional customer satisfaction record. A recent study revealed that a whopping 98% of people who bought the earbuds were satisfied with their purchase.