Alexa to get speaker and intercom capabilities

Alexa, a popular virtual voice activated personal assistant is widely used by people around the globe. The list of things that Alexa is capable of doing, keeps increasing rapidly. It not only helps the users in making to-do lists, but also offers a helping hand in setting alarms, streaming podcasts, playing audiobooks, providing weather, traffic, and other real time information.

According to a new report, Amazon plans to expand the capabilities of this personal assistant. By the end of this year, the company will offer Alexa enabled device with an ability to make phone calls.

Through voice command one can ask Alexa to make a call soon. Report says that this new feature is still under beta testing and will soon be released after rectifying the technical issues involved.

Several details are unclear, including whether people have to create a new device-specific phone number or it will sync their phone number and contacts with the device. On the other side, there is also a talk about adding intercom capabilities to the device. This will allow two Alexa users to speak to each other over long distances.

The Amazon Echo and Echo Dot, popular for their hottest demand in the market, will see further increase in demand after the inclusion of these two features.

In the same line, it is also imperative to mention that Motorola is also making a Moto Mod speaker with Alexa access in it. It is already known that future Motorola handsets will come with a native Alexa app in it. Even Huawei announced about offering its next flagship phone with a native Alexa app built in.