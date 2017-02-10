Apple AirPods still takes six weeks to ship if you order them now

Apple officially launched the AirPods back in September 2016 along with the Apple iPhone 7 and 7 Plus saying that the product will be available to purchase from December 2016. However, Apple is facing outrage of stocks for an unknown reason.

If we recall, the Apple AirPods were in stock just once and now, the official Apple Store is showing the product as in stock, but it will take the company six weeks to ship the product, which is terribly annoying.

The Apple AirPods costs $159 (approx. Rs. 15,600), and Apple has no plans as of now for the Indian release of the products. As we already know that Apple released these AirPods believing the future of earphones are wireless and also to compete for the rival Samsung's Gear Icon X.

Also, in the latest iOS 10.3.2 beta update, the company added a new feature called as 'Find my AirPods,' which will help you in finding your AirPods if you're unable to find them.

