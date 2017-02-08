Apple to launch BeatsX wireless earbuds on February 10

If you recall, last year in September Apple and its subsidiary Beats announced the Airpods along with BeatsX earphones. However, the shipments of these earphones had been delayed for some time.

While the Airpods have made its way to market rather slowly, now Apple has officially confirmed that the BeatX earphones will also be available online globally from February 10th onwards. According to reports, the earphone is priced at $150 (approx. Rs. 10,000).

Taking a closer look at BeatsX, the earphone comes with an in-ear bud design and will be available in black, white, gray, and blue colors. Additionally, the earphones feature Apple's latest W1 chip which allows users to easily pair the earphones with iOS and Mac devices. The earphone has dedicated volume keys.

As for connectivity options, BeatsX uses Bluetooth, but they do have a cable connecting the left and right earbuds. The cable also has a magnetic design for keeping them tangle-free. BeatsX is also estimated to last 8 hours on a single charge and has been said to come with a Fast Fuel feature. Basically, with this feature, the earphones will give users 2 more hours of music playback after charging it for just 5 minutes.

TechRadar, reports the new BeatsX earbuds also support non-Apple or devices as well.

Besides, as the earphones will be released on the 10th we will keep a close eye on how it impacts the market as well as how it will fare against Apple's own Airpods.

