Canon India launches stylish and professional wireless laser presenters

Canon is basically known for its photography quipments as well as business products. However the company now seems to be stepping into a new domain and has just launched a range of wireless Laser Presenters.

The company has launched four models of wireless laser presenters and they all come with model numbers PR1000-R, PR500-R, PR100-R and PR10-G. These new accessories have been designed to be portable and lightweight and especially compliment a wide range of presentation needs.

The company says that from small conference rooms, to large, expansive auditoriums, these laser presenters are designed to upscale the confidence and convenience of consumers, while presenting.

Speaking of the latest addition to the organisations' product portfolio, Mr. Kazutada Kobayashi, CEO and President, Canon India said, "Canon India's legacy of two decades is consistent with our commitment towards innovation and customer satisfaction. With our clear objective of delighting our customers, we continue to launch products that can elevate their professional and personal experiences.

Our new range of wireless laser presenters is designed to empower our customers with a greater command over their visual content, enabling them to keep their audiences actively engaged. Serving as another solution to our customer's evolving requirements, our presenters are excellent companions to our line of projectors. With this defined and unique expansion to our portfolio, we foresee an expansion of our customer base in the country."

SEE ALSO: YouTube desktop site gets Material Design, dark theme and more

Sharing his thoughts, Mr. Eddie Udagawa - Vice President Consumer Imaging and Information Centre, Canon India said, "Indian market is evolving rapidly, leading to an increasing awareness of the consumers.

Renowned across the globe for our strength of innovation, at Canon, we consider it our responsibility to keep our customers at pace with the changing market demands. This proposition of the laser presenters is another step by Canon India to delight our customers, with a diversified product portfolio marked with the best of technology."

Mr. C Sukumaran, Assistant Director, Consumer Systems Products (CSP), Canon India said, "At Canon India, we take pride in serving our customers with a wide array of digital imaging solutions.

Our foray into the domain of laser presenters further amplifies our commitment towards strengthening customer experiences. Superior technical strength along with sophisticated and intuitive design enables our products to provide users with a powerful control for high-impact presentations. We envision to enrich our customer's presentation experiences with this new range."

While the company talks highly of the product, the new deices do come with some key features.

Let's have a look at some of them.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Compatibility The laser presenters are compatible with PowerPoint and Key Note, and the presenters provide wireless slide operation via a USB plug-in receiver. There is no setup process and users can directly ‘plug and play' and use the presenters instantly. Note: PR1000-R supports Keynote on next slide and previous slide functions only. High Intensity Laser Pointers Along with compact and sleek design, these devices come with vibrant red and green laser pointers which will allow consumers to easily highlight important charts and information in a variety of professional settings. The flagship model PR-10G features high intensity green laser which is 8X more visible than conventional laser pointers and has a wireless range up-to 100 feet. PR100-R and PR500-R features high intensity red laser with double the intensity than conventional laser pointers. Back Lit LCD Models PR10-G and PR-100R feature a backlit LCD Smart Timer which tracks the presentation duration and displays a countdown of the remaining time, enabling the presenter to better pace the presentation. The devices also come with vibration function, which when turned on will alert the users through the speaker when the duration draws to a close. Availability and Pricing The new laser presenters PR1000-R, PR500-R, PR100-R and PR 10-G are priced at INR 3995, 4495, 5,695 and 6,995 respectively. The devices are already available for purchase. These devices will be accompanied by a 1 year limited carry-in warranty.