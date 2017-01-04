CES 2017: This Sticker Can Add Wireless Charging to Any Smartphone or Tablet

Consumer Electronic Show, also known as CES never fails to amaze the world with the kind of technology products it brings to the market. The ongoing CES 2017 is living up to its expectations where tech giants and startups are showcasing the latest and the weirdest technology marvels around the globe.

One such technology product is Energysquare, a wireless charger developed by a French start-up that can wireless charge almost any device, be it your iPhone, Android phone or a tablet. What truly amazes us is the fact that the technology adds wires charging capabilities to devices that does not even come with an in-built wireless charging mechanism.

As reported by CNET, Energysquare consists of a charging pad and a sticker that is placed on the back of a device, i.e. any smartphone or a tablet. This ultra-thin sticker consists of two electrodes, a Micro-USB, USB-C or Lightning connector that is plugged into the device's charging port. Just place the smartphone/tablet on the pad that comes in the package and you are good to go. Your device will start charging wirelessly without requiring any cables.

CNET reports that the charging technology has one limitation. The sticker blocks the device's charging port and needs to be peeled off if you want to charge the device with its standard charging cable and adaptor. However, the startup behind the interesting technology acknowledges the flaw and promised to deliver the upgraded version that will include a port on the backside as well.

The report further explains the wireless technology and mentions that unlike other wireless chargers that use electromagnetic induction, Energysquare relies on electric conduction. This allows for multiple devices to charge at once and at speeds that are comparable to a normal charge.

The French startup is selling the Energysquare at $89 that includes a charging pad and five stickers.

While the chances are too slim to see the technology in the Indian market in 2017, we at GIZBOT will try to contact the startup to get any update on its global rollout. Stay tuned for more updates on the ongoing CES 2017.

Image Source: CNET