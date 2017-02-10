Edge Moto Mod lets you add LED light notifications to your Moto Z

Lenovo came up with the innovative Moto Mods along with the Moto Z lineup in 2016. The Moto Mods can be snapped onto the back of the smartphones offering enhanced features to the devices.

While Moto Mods were available only from the company or big third-parties such as JBL so long, now even the Kickstarter projects have started developing their own Moto Mods. One latest addition to the Moto Mods lineup is the Edge, which is a LED notification light frame.

The Edge Moto Mod is a small Indiegogo project aimed at making you look at the handset only for the notifications that are important. This Mod uses the RGB lighting system for the Moto Z smartphones. Eventually, the light frame will glow whenever there is a notification and the lighting system can be made to glow in four different patterns.

Users of the Moto Z smartphones can personalize the apps that push notifications with a color of their choice from the color palette. Besides this, users can see a battery status as well along with the charging status. Also, the same will list group notifications, phone calls and SMS in different colors. There is a dedicated app to manage the notifications on the Edge Moto Mod.

Apart from Edge, there are two two more variants of the Moto Mod as well - Edge Force and Edge Air. Talking about the Edge Force, this accessory packs a 2,000mAh battery to charge the device when the Moto Mod is in use. The Edge Air comes with wireless charging support that can charge the Moto Z wirelessly.

As mentioned above, the Edge Moto Mod is a Kickstarter project, which has to reach a goal of $15,000 in order to ship the accessory at $55 in July this year. The variants of Edge Moto Mod mentioned above are to cost $59.