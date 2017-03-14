Eye is an iPhone case that is a standalone Android phone with 4G support

Android phones let you do some level of customization that let the devices run both Android and iOS or Windows. In general, it is possible to sideload any OS on Android devices. But, the same is not possible with iPhones, thanks to the stringent security practices of Apple.

There is a solution to the same as Joseph Savion, an entrepreneur leading ETSI Inc., has developed an iPhone case called Eye that is nothing but a phone powered by Android and the same was shown off at SXSW 2017. This case snaps to the back of iPhone and offers the dual booting capability. As of now, it is a Kickstarter campaign aimed at raising funds and is close to achieving the goal of $95,000.

The Eye adds an Android device at the back of the iPhone and provides all the software and hardware quirks of the device. The case has a 5-inch FHD 1080p AMOLED Always-on Display. There is a 2.3GHz quad-core Cortex A53 processor, Android 7.1 Nougat, a 2,800mAh battery, support for dual SIM cards and expandable storage support up to 256GB.

This back cover, Eye, adds a few of the most requested features to the iPhones and shares some of the capabilities of iPhones as well. It adds a 3.5mm audio jack and wireless charging to the iPhone and shares the microphones, camera, and speaker with the device. The case has some handy features added to it.

The case will be available in two models - one with cellular connectivity and the other without it. The startup claims that the case can make use of the iPhone's internet connection, maybe through personal hotspot. Eventually, the case seems to be a standalone feature-rich smartphone.

EYE was priced at $69 for the early bird buyers and its price has been increased to $95 now. When it comes to the market, it will be priced at $189 and $229 for the non-cellular and 4G-supported models respectively.