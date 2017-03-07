Fitbit Alta HR, the world’s slimmest fitness wristband is official

Fitbit, the leader in the connected health and fitness category has introduced Fitbit Alta HR and two sleeping tools - Sleep Stages and Sleep Insights, which helps the user to make more informed decisions about your health and stay motivated to reach your wellness goals in style.
Fitbit Alta HR
It is the world's slimmest wrist-based, continuous heart rate tracking device with the benefits of PurePulse heart rate technology requested most by Fitbit Alta users. It also combines the features such as automatic exercise recognition, sleep tracking, up to seven days battery life and smart notifications in a slim, versatile design that is easily customized to fit your style.
It also offer few other features including,
- Better measure calorie burn all day, including non-step based exercise like yoga and spinning, to help you stay on track toward your health and weight goals by tracking calories in versus burned.
- See real-time heart zones on your wrist and exercise summaries in the Fitbit app to work out at the right intensity for your health and fitness goals.
- View resting heart rate on-device and trends in the Fitbit app, and compare it to your activity to see how consistent exercise can improve your heart health over time.
Sleep Stages
It is powered by PurePulse, uses accelerometer data and heart rate variability, plus Fitbit's proven algorithms to more accurately estimate how long you spend in light, deep and REM sleep stages, as well as time awake, each night:
- Light Sleep (including sleep stages N1 and N2) occurs throughout the night and is important for memory, learning and letting your body recover from the day.
- Deep Sleep (sleep stage N3) promotes a healthy immune system and muscle growth and repair.
- REM Sleep is when most dreaming occurs and is important for mental recovery and memory formation. Most REM sleep comes at the end of the night, and is often the stage to be cut short when your sleep duration decreases.
- Awake periods (between 10-30 times) are a normal part of your sleep cycle each night.
Sleep Insights
Using Fitbit data gained from over 3 billion nights of logged sleep, Fitbit is uniquely positioned to deliver powerful sleep insights that provide actionable guidance and coaching to help you improve the quality of your sleep and, in turn, your overall health.
Other popular features
In addition to the advanced health and fitness tracking experience, PurePulse brings to Alta HR popular features and notifications keep you connected and motivated to reach your goals:
- All day, automatic tracking of your most important stats such as heart rate, steps, distance, calorie burn, active minutes, powered by up to seven days of battery life.
- SmartTrack automatic exercise tracking records activities like walking,running,cycling,elliptical,sports and aerobic workouts in the Fitbit app, giving you credit toward your weekly exercise goals.
- Reminders to Move help you stay active throughout the day, and reducing sedentary time can play a significant role in the prevention of diabetes, obesity and cardiovascular disease.
- Call, text and calendar notifications keep you connected so you can focus on your day.
- Connect with one of the largest social fitness networks in the world through the new Community tab in the Fitbit app to find support and inspiration on your path to better health and fitness.
Price and Availability
Alta HR is available for pre-order today on Amazon.in for INR 14,999 from March 15 to March 31, 2017. From April 1 to April 15, 2017, Alta HR will be available exclusively on Amazon.in and from April 16, 2017 onwards across major India retailers including Reliance Digital, Croma, Helios, Jumbo and Vijay Sales retail stores.
Sleep Stages and Sleep Insights will be available globally in Spring 2017. Sleep Stages will work with Alta HR, Blaze and Charge 2 devices via the Fitbit app on Android, iOS and Windows, and on Fitbit.com in the online dashboard. Sleep Insights will be available with all Fitbit devices that track sleep via the Fitbit app.