Fitbit Alta HR, the world’s slimmest fitness wristband is official

Fitbit Alta HR

It is the world's slimmest wrist-based, continuous heart rate tracking device with the benefits of PurePulse heart rate technology requested most by Fitbit Alta users. It also combines the features such as automatic exercise recognition, sleep tracking, up to seven days battery life and smart notifications in a slim, versatile design that is easily customized to fit your style.

It also offer few other features including,

- Better measure calorie burn all day, including non-step based exercise like yoga and spinning, to help you stay on track toward your health and weight goals by tracking calories in versus burned.

- See real-time heart zones on your wrist and exercise summaries in the Fitbit app to work out at the right intensity for your health and fitness goals.

- View resting heart rate on-device and trends in the Fitbit app, and compare it to your activity to see how consistent exercise can improve your heart health over time.