Its Official: Google to Launch Two Flagship Android Wear Smartwatches in Early 2017

Google officially confirmed that they would launch two new Android flagship smartwatches in early 2017. In an exclusive interview with The Verge, Jeff Chang, product manager of Google Android Wear section, confirmed that the tech giant is working on the smartwatches and they will come out with Android Wear 2.0 out-of-the-box.

This is not the first time we are hearing about Google-powered Android smartwatches as there were some rumors earlier suggesting the same. However, it was not confirmed, and everyone thought that the smartwatches market is long gone. But, Google still believes that Android Wear smartwatches can still sustain the market.

Jeff Chang also discussed the upcoming products, and he confirmed that Google would work in close cooperation with the OEM's to manufacture the smartwatch, but they won't feature the Pixel branding. Instead, they come with the manufacturer's branding itself, and there might be Nexus branding.

The most interesting aspect here is they run Android Wear 2.0 out-of-the-box, which is expected to revamp the user interface completely and there are several new features as well such as Android Pay, etc.

However, he also said that not all the existing smartwatches would be supported by the new Android Wear 2.0 platform, but most of them will get updated after these two smartwatches go official in the market.

Google might announce the smartwatches at the CES 2017 event scheduled to take place in January. Will the second innings of Android Wear smartwatches turn the cards for Google? Let us know your thoughts in comments section below.

