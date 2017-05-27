Huawei unveils Panoramic Camera, Sports Band, and Bluetooth Headset

Just a few days back, we have seen Huawei releasing some budget-friendly smartphones globally which have been widely accepted by the users with good reviews.

Now, it is their turn to launch other accessories in the market. The company launched three new accessories- Huawei sports band, a panoramic camera and also a Bluetooth headset. Let us see in detail what are the features these three newly unveiled devices has got to offer.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Huawei Panoramic Camera As the name itself defined, the Huawei Panoramic camera is designed to capture 360 ° panoramic photos and videos along with wide-angle shots. This camera includes one lens at the front and the another at the back having 13MP sensors. Also Read: Huawei Nova 2 and Nova 2 Plus with dual rear cameras and 20MP front camera launched It comes with a USB Type-C port to plug into a smartphone. The device is priced at 899 Yuan and will be available in the market from June 30. Huawei Sports Band This newly launched sports band is the first band designed for sports persons. It comes with a GPS version which is capable of analyzing distance and speed. It can also monitor the heart rate and calories lost. This device is designed to be waterproof, so can be used even while swimming. The power of band can last up to 21 days on a single charge. The band costs just 298 Yuan, whereas the GPS variant costs you 388 Yuan and it goes on sale on July 14. Huawei Bluetooth Headset Bluetooth headset which has been launched by Huawei has a heart rate monitoring capability. Apart from the normal functioning of the headset such as listening to music, one can also monitor the heart rate.

