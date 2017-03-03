HyperX Alloy FPS gaming keyboard launched at Rs 8,999

HyperX,a division of Kingston Technology, today, announced the launch of HyperX Alloy FPS Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, which will be exclusively available on Amazon India.

However, it will later be made available in all major stores across India at Rs. 8,999. The full-size mechanical gaming keyboard has a space-saving layout allowing gamers to maximize desktop real estate for FPS mouse movement.

The Alloy FPS keyboard features Cherry MX Blue Mechanical switches to provide the tactile feedback and performance to support extreme gameplay and enable players to be the best gamers possible.

The HyperX Alloy FPS keyboard, which features solid steel alloy frame comes with red LED backlighting and six present LED modes - including custom mode. The keyboard also offers Game Mode to easily disable the Windows key to prevent game play interruptions, along with 100 percent anti-ghosting and full N-Key rollover functionality.

For added flexibility and performance, the new keyboard uses USB charging port located on the back of the keyboard, additional red-colored WASD/1234 keys, a detachable braided cord, and mesh travel pouch.

"After extensive research and hundreds of hours of gameplay testing, HyperX developed a mechanical keyboard from the ground up to withstand the most intense gameplay, featuring a small footprint that is vital for FPS gamers.

With its solid steel alloy frame and Cherry MX Blue switches, this keyboard is designed for over 50 million keystrokes per key," said read the statement by HyperX.

"Gamers who play FPS classics like CS:GO or Overwatch will appreciate its compact yet sturdy design. The HyperX ALLOY FPS keyboard design gives gamers more space to setup their desktop surface to execute intricate mouse actions."

