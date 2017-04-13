HyperX Cloud Revolver S Headset Launched in India for Rs. 12,999

Looking for a good gaming headset? Well, Kingston Technology Company's sub division HyperX, has just announced its most advanced gaming headset for the market. Dubbed as the HyperX Cloud Revolver Swith it is powered by Dolby 7.1 Surround Sound.

Moreover, HyperX has integrated the Dolby Headphone technology into a new USB dongle that delivers high-end immersive audio at the touch of a button. HyperX Cloud Revolver Swith comes with HyperX Signature Memory Foam and a new wide headband design that enhances comfort for the users during their endless hours of game play.

The company claims that the HyperX Cloud Revolver S headset delivers one-click premium sound, premium performance and premium comfort to pro gamers. "Gamers can further simply plug the headphones in and one click later Dolby quality sound is instantly on," says the company.

Whether it is gaming, watching movies or listening to music Cloud Revolver S with its Dolby Headphone 7.1 channel personal surround sound technology has been designed to deliver cinema quality audio.

SEE ALSO: Samsung Galaxy S8 accessories leaked with pricing details

Aditionally. the new premium headset also features multi-platform support and a noise cancelling microphone designed for use by professional gamers and eSports teams globally. The Cloud Revolver S sound stage sports a 50mm driver technology that allows gamers to visualize sounds placed around them at different angles and distances.

There are three pre-set equalizer settings that separate boost, flat and vocals, thus each gamer can choose their favorite setting. "Gamers will gain a competitive edge in FPS and 3D environment games by hearing opponents' locations more clearly and accurately than previously attainable," says the company.

While this headset is set to disrupt the mrket segment, the HyperX Revolver S is available at a price of Rs. 12,999 on Amazon.in. According to the company, the headset will also be available on all major online and retails stores in India and that it will be backed by a Two-year Warranty and Free Technical Support.