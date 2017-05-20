iBall launches Zooooop Type-C 7500mAh power bank with fast charging support

iBall, a local electronics company is reinforcing the accessories market with the launch of its super intelligent PowerBank having fast charging technology Zooooop with 7500mAh battery capacity.

The key highlight of this power bank is that it lets users experience up to 75 percent faster charging with QC 2.0. Further, the power bank also comes with USB Type-C port that is capable of charging other devices, as well as the PowerBank itself.

Commenting on the launch, Sandeep Parasrampuria, CEO, and Director, iBall said, "iBall is known for its trendsetter products, and the iBall PowerBank is no different; understanding the dynamic needs we have come up with the latest range of Power on-the-go! It is faster, trendier and in fashion when it comes to iBall. They come with 5 distinct advantages of Guaranteed Capacity, "A" Grade Batteries, 1-year warranty, stylish designs and even a lucky draw for all users where they can register on our website - Indeed, Carry Power in Fashion!"

With no compromise on its performance, iBall Power Bank is beautifully designed perfectly to match every style quotient. And the power bank comes in different shades of Silver and Rose Gold with a metallic finish. The device also comes with a dedicated button to let users check the battery status.

Crafted for heavy duty performance, iBall PowerBank Zooooop sports Dual USB Ports and powerful output of 5V/2.4A. The large capacity of power allows less time charged in, more time going out, along with 500+ battery life cycle. The power bank has charging efficiency as high as 75 percent once the PowerBank is fully charged.

iBall's new power bank is BIS certified and is equipped with a multitude of advanced safety features. It comes with multi-protection features such as over discharge, over voltage, over current and short circuit protection. "It intelligently adjusts power output to safely charge each connected device," says the company.

Compatible with most of the electronic devices, Zooooop comes with 1-year warranty and is priced at MRP of Rs 2,499. Type C to Type C cable worth Rs. 299 is also bundled free with the device. It is available with leading retail stores across India.