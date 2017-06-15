Jabra launches Evolve 75 wireless headset with Active Noise Cancellation

Jabra, one of the leading brands in audio products has extended its Evolve range of wireless headphones with the launch of Evolve 75. Designed for modern office workers, the Jabra Evolve 75 comes equipped with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology and an integrated 'do not disturb' mode to offer a seamless audio experience even in non-favorable surroundings.

The headset is the latest addition to the company's Evolve Series which as per Jabra has sold over 2.5 million units worldwide. The range was conceived to reflect the way people work in the office and enable focused and distraction free open office working.

The company claims that the Jabra Evolve 75 comes equipped with world-class speakers for music and HD voice for crystal clear calls.

The wireless headset has 'Dual Bluetooth' connectivity to support calls and music by allowing the user to simultaneously pair the headset with two connected devices. This means that you can connect the wireless headset with a computer and a smartphone at the same time.

The wireless headset has leather cushions, comes with a wireless range of 30 metres (100 feet) for laptops and 10 metres (33 feet) for smartphones. The company claims that the headphones can deliver Up to 15 hours of battery life.

Another highlight feature of Jabra Evolve 75 is the inbuilt support for open office and concentration credentials. The product meets Open Office and Outdoor requirements for Skype for Business from Microsoft and is also certified for Skype for Business, Cisco and other leading Unified Communications (UC) platforms.

The Jabra Evolve 75 is also compatible with Jabra Direct - free cloud-based software that lets the user personalise and manage the headset. Jabra Evolve 75 wireless headset will be available in India by July 2017 at an expected price of Rs. 21,000.