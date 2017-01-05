JBL Pulse 3 Bluetooth Speakers Unveiled at CES 2017

JBL, at the ongoing CES 2017 event in Las Vegas, has unveiled the next iteration of its famous Pulse series Wireless Bluetooth Speakers.

Named the JBL Pulse 3, promises improved bass and battery performance while retaining the flashy light-show as seen on its predecessors. The new speaker ditches the mesh grill design (as seen on its predecessors) for most of the part in favor of a transparent shell design. The bottom portion of the speaker still has the mesh design, though.

Apart from these few changes, the Pulse 3 is pretty much the same Bluetooth speaker we all love. Akin to the previous models, the Pulse 3 will transmit audio in 360-degrees, only the bass performance is better this time, thanks to the dual passive radiators and three drivers.

It also features noise and echo-cancelling technology (for speakerphone) to offer seamless services during voice calls. As the case with its previous models, the JBL Pulse 3 is IPX7 certified. Meaning it can withstand dust and water to a certain extent.

Also, one can play around with the interactive features to set different light-shows via the JBL Connect+ app. Besides, one can also connect 100 plus Pulse 3 speakers with JBL’s Connect+ technology.

As far as the pricing goes, the Pulse 3 can be purchased at USD 200 (approximately Rs. 13,573). It will be up for grabs starting from Spring 2017.

