Kingston Announced a Mind-Boggling USB Flash Drive with 2TB of Storage at CES

Ahead of Ces 2017, Kingston, the American multinational company unveiled a new flash drive that offers you a storage of mammoth 2TB. Kingston is the first brand to launch a USB drive with an insane amount of storage.

The Kingston DataTraveler Ultimate Generation Terabyte (GT) is the world's first highest capacity USB Flash drive, states the company in their press release. Also, the company released the complete specifications of the flash drive.

The new 2TB flash drive comes with a USB 3.1 Generation 1 technology, which, on paper offers data transfer speeds up to 5Gbps. With this insane storage space, you can store up to 70 hours of 4K video, 5 lakh MP3 files, 96 PC games (average-sized), and 256,000 24MP photos.

Also, the company released a press release comparing on what and how much can you store on this new 2TB drive.

To recall, back in 2013, Kingston released the world's first USB flash drive with an insane 1TB of storage and today, the company also announced the upgrade to the 1TB storage drive. So, the new Data Traveler Ultimate GT ships in two storage options- 1TB and 2TB. Both of them will go on sale from February.

