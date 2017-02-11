Kingston launches the most secure USBs in India

Kingston, the premier provider of memory products has just announced the launch of its new secure USB in India. Dubbed as DataTraveler 2000 the USB is designed to be secure, with an alphanumeric keypad that locks the drive with a word or number combination, for easy-to-use PIN protection.

The company says that the new USB is available in both retail and online stores at an MRP of INR 10,000 for 16GB, INR 14,000 for 32GB and INR 18,000 for 64GB capacities.

What makes this device unique is it features hardware-based, full-disk AES 256-bit data encryption in XTS mode. So the encryption is performed on the drive, not on the host computer, and no trace of the PIN is left on the system.

The USB comes with an auto-lock feature which is activated when the drive is removed from a device. Also the encryption key is deleted after 10 failed intrusion attempts.

This new USB is system independent and is compatible with Windows, Mac OS, Linux, Chrome OS and Android. It is further FIPS 197 certified that meets a frequently requested corporate IT requirement. Apart from extensive security the drive's durable design protects it from everyday elements such as water and dust.

Further commenting about the new product, Vishal Parekh, Marketing Director, Kingston Technology India said, "Kingston DataTraveler 2000 is great for users on the go and for those who want to keep their data secure." "Users no longer have to worry about their data as it uses DataLock Technology licensed from ClevX, LLC."

