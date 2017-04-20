Moto Earbuds-2 in-ear headphones launched at Rs. 799

Binatone, a provider of consumer electronics and lifestyle products, has the exclusive license rights to design, develop and market certain Motorola accessory products.

Thus owning such right, the company has just launched a Moto Earbuds-2 in-ear headphones in India. Moreover, the new Moto Earbuds-2 is the successor to the popular Moto Lumineer in-ear headphones.

SEE ALSO: Moto E4 spotted on Geekbench; key specs come to light

Let's look at some of the features of the Moto Earbuds-2 in-ear headphones.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Splash Proof The headphones are equipped with10nm drivers which the company claims that it deliver superior and excellent sound quality and experience. The headphones are IP54 certified meaning it is water splash proof. However, it is not advisable to use these headphones underwater. The Moto Earbuds-2 also comes with noise cancellation feature. In-line Mic The Moto Earbuds-2 features in-line mic which allows answering calls and also controls music playback (pause and play). The cable length on Moto Earbuds-2 is 1.2 meter which on the other end is connected to the universal 3.5mm audio jack. The Moto Earbuds-2 package also includes two extra pairs of soft-tips ear cushion. Six Colors The Moto Earbuds will be available in six color variants - Black, Slate, White, Red, Blue and Purple. Price and Availibility On the other hand, Binatone will be working with Shyam Telecom Limited, who will be the exclusive importer of Motorola Lifestyle Product Portfolio in India. Besides, as per the new agreement, Shyam Telecom Limited will be the national importer of Motorola Mobile Companion Product (Mobile accessories) in India for a period of three years starting March 2017. Business Head at Shyam Telecom has stated, "The India mobile accessory market is under-penetrated, and has few credible and universally adored brands like Moto which are focusing on providing the fast-growing smartphone user base an interesting portfolio of Mobile accessories which further accentuate the Smartphone experience." Interestingly, the headphones are priced at just Rs 799. The Moto Earbuds-2 will be sold via offline retail outlets and e-commerce platforms.