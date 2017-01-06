Moto is Hosting the Moto Collide Event In India

If you remember, Motorola in 2016 launched the Moto Mods along with Moto Z. It was an impressive mobile accessory from the company.

An innovative product, the Moto Mods transformed a smartphone in a snap and it also provided customization ability where you could turn your phone into a camera with optical zoom, a movie projector, a boombox and more.

SEE ALSO: Find out the Total Number of WhatsApp Messages Sent in One Day

Amidst such developments, the Lenovo-owned company Motorola has now stated that the company has plans to share the Moto Mods Development Kit (MDK) which will allow people from any place to contribute to the ecosystem by bringing their own Moto Mods to life.

By initiating such move, the company basically wants to empower developers to build and fund their own Moto Mods.

With such aim, the company is also hosting an event dubbed as "Moto Collide" in Bengaluru on January 25, where it will be announcing new opportunities to help developers get involved.

SEE ALSO: Android 7.1.1 Update is Now Available for Nexus 6

As per the reports from Android Authority, the event is focused on both one-person startups as well as experienced development firms who can their great ideas and interact with different partners across hardware, software, manufacturing, and product development teams to realize them into a global product opportunity.

If you are interested in the event and if you want to know more about the opportunities then you can go to this link motocollide.com to register. The Moto team should get back to you within five business days.

Source

Click Here for New Smartphones Best Online Deals