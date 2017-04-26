Photos of Moto Power Mod and three Style Shells hit the web

If you are not aware, the Moto Mods are modular accessories that can be snapped on to the Moto Z series smartphones to offer different functionality. Lenovo introduced these accessories in 2016 along with the Moto Z flagship lineup.

At the MWC 2017 in February, Lenovo announced that it will add new Moto Mods to the lineup including a charging adapter a gamepad mod, a turbocharger mod, and a wireless charging mod. A recent report has shown a glimpse of the new Moto Power Pack Mod and three other style shells as well. These image of the Moto Mod in the making was leaked by the Google+ user hellomotoHK.

Going by the leaked image of the Moto Power Pack Mod, it resembles the mod that was showcased at the MWC 2017. The base seems to have three LED lights meant to show the charge left on the mod. Also, there are magnetic pins used to connect the mod to the Moto Z smartphones.

The Moto Power Pack Mod is claimed to offer 50% addition power with a slimmer design. It comes with a special efficiency mode that can automatically charge your smartphone. This will be available for sale soon for a price of $49 (approx. Rs. 3,200).

Besides the Moto Power Pack Mod, a Weibo user has posted an image showing three new Moto Style Shells. These shells show a glossy design, so we can expect them to be made of metal, silicone, or vinyl. All these shells have scenery themes. One shows a skyscraper, another shows an evening shot of a city, and the last one shows a view of the sunset. There seems to be a circular cut-out for the rear camera of the Moto Z.

The existing Moto Style Shells are priced at $20 each and we can expect these new ones to be a relatively expensive as they have elaborate designs. It is expected that these new shells might be released globally later this week.