Motorola Verve Cam+ compact camera launched: Price, and specifications

While Motorola is most commonly known for its smartphones, the Lenovo-owned brand has now launched a new product in its accessories lineup.

Dubbed as the Verve Cam+ this accessory is basically a camera that helps users to live stream their videos. However, the new Verve Cam+ model is the successor to the original Verve Cam that was showcased at last year's MWC. In any case, currently, the product is available for purchase via Amazon in the U.S. and is available for a price of $108.65 (Rs. 7,000 approximately).

Coming to the device, Motorola's Verve Cam+ is designed in a spherical shape and its dimensions include 56mmx56mmx28mm and it weighs 61g. The device is available only in white. Talking about the features, Verve Cam+ can record 2.5k videos at 30 frames per second and as per the company, the device will hold up to 45 minutes while recording any video. The battery capacity has not been disclosed though. Interestingly, the camera does come with a built-in video stabilizer which is a very good feature. So users should get stable shots.

Further, the camera has an IPX4 rating meaning it is water resistant and can function up to 25 meters. If you want to take the video recording further this camera also comes with an IP68 rating waterproof case. Connectivity options integrated within the camera include Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, and a microUSB port. As per the company, the connectivity range goes up to 80 meters.

If you are wondering about storage, then the Verve Cam+ comes with a microSD card slot with maximum storage capacity of 32GB. There is no inbuilt storage on the Verve Cam+.

Users can benefit more if they download the Hubble Connect for Verve Life app. The app basically optimizes the sound, reviews and streams video, and finds the last connected location for your device. Further, the app helps users to connect the camera to their smartphone via Wi-Fi. Users can, therefore, edit photos and videos and live stream to social platforms like YouTube. Hubble Connect is available for both iOS and Android users.

Apart from the camera, some other things that come with Verve Cam+ include a wearable clip, a tripod screw mount, and a Bumper & lanyard case.