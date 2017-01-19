New study finds ways to charge batteries faster

Lithium batteries can be charged faster in the near future as scientists have got new insights into why adding charged metal atoms to tunnel structures within batteries improve their performance.

Rechargeable lithium batteries have helped power the 'portable revolution' in mobile phones, laptops and tablet computers.

"Understanding these processes is important for the future design and development of battery materials and could lead to faster charging batteries that will benefit consumers and industry," said Saiful Islam, Professor at the University of Bath.

The team from the University of Bath and University of Illinois-Chicago also found a way to develop new generations of lithium batteries for electric vehicles that can store energy from wind and solar power.

The study noted that storing electrical energy more quickly than current electrodes is important for future applications in portable electronics and electric vehicles.

"Developing new materials holds the key to lighter, cheaper and safer batteries, including for electric vehicles which will help cut carbon emissions," added Islam in a paper published in the journal Nature Communications.

IANS

