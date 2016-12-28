OnePlus Launches Textured Leather Case For OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T

OnePlus recently launched its flagship smartphone, the OnPlus 3T, which is basically an upgraded version of the OnePlus 3. While the smartphone has been trending a lot in the market, the company has launched a textured leather case for both the devices.

The new OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T leather case is available on the company's global store at $29.95 (approximately Rs. 2,000). However, it is yet to make its way into the OnePlus India store.

As NDTV reports, the leather case is made of calfskin leather blend and comes in Black color only. On the other hand, the company claims that the leather has been applied by hand on the hard plastic to ensure a perfect fit. Going more into details, OnePlus has used microfibre lining to ensure that the new leather case protects the OnePlus 3 or OnePlus 3T units from scratches.

According to the company's official website, the new OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T leather case weighs just 21 grams and has dimensions of 155x78x10.2mm.

Moreover, OnePlus is also offering OnePlus 3T smartphone and accessories such as cases and covers for Re. 1 as part of its December Dash sale. The sale will be held on December 30.

