Panasonic RP-BTS50 waterproof Bluetooth earphones launched at Rs. 8,999 in India

Panasonic India had today announced the launch of its new Bluetooth sports earphones, the RP-BTS50. The highlight of these earphones is its high portability with an aesthetic design, waterproofing technology, and safety lighting without compromising on the sonics.

Priced at Rs. 8,999, the RP-BTS50 is aimed to cater the needs of people who involve themselves in work outs at a gym, cycling or running. These earphones have a round-the-ear 3D-Flex Hanger which helps in providing a comfortable and optimal fit.

The BTS-50 also comes equipped with a Bluetooth function that eliminates cable hassles.

The earphones have blue LED lights embedded on the edges of the earphones to provide security to runners during the night and of course, to add to the aesthetics.

As mentioned earlier, these earphones are waterproof and come with IPX5 certification which means it can withstand water (or sweat) to a certain extent.

On the specs front, the RP-BTS50 has a 12mm driver and is compatible with aptX and AAC technology. Also, the earphones come with a flat cable which helps in reducing tough and sharp noise.

As far as battery life is concerned, the earphones are claimed to provide 70 minutes of battery life on a short 15 mins of charge.

Mr. Gaurav Ghavri, Product Head, Panasonic India, said, "At Panasonic India, we have a varied range of headphones that fit every lifestyle needs; from high-end audiophiles to fashion-conscious, active and fitness-focused consumers who want quality audio products everywhere they go.

Owing to the growing demand for headphones while exercising, Panasonic has introduced the latest RP- BTS50 which comes with waterproofing technology and safety lighting customized for the fitness enthusiast, thus helps in bringing clarity to the music."

-Press Release