Portronics Launches a Feature Rich Dome Shaped Bluetooth Speaker

Portronics, a prominent leader in the innovative and portable digital products market, has launched a stunning and powerful dome shaped Bluetooth speaker, "DOME".

The striking feature of this speaker is its design which adds greatly to the style quotient of a person's desk or living room. The DOME comes with a nicely embroidered cotton cloth mesh texture on a solid dome-shaped speaker body giving it a very unique and elegant look.

And while it looks mesmerizing even when not playing music, it can surprise people with its powerful and clear sound quality. The company claims that its loudness levels are high enough to let everyone enjoy clear musical beats in their home or office. The two powerful 5W speakers, along with the dome-shaped design allow a great multi-directional sound.

SEE ALSO: Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus Rumored to Feature S Pen, Does it Mark the End of Road to Galaxy Note Series?

The sound quality as per the company's statement is much better than the noise levels as the Signal to Noise Ratio of the speaker stands at 80dB. The speaker also supports a frequency response of 90Hz to 20Khz. Additionally, DOME harnesses Audio Streaming Bluetooth standards like the Advance Audio Distribution Profile (A2DP) along with Audio/Video Remote Control Profile (AVRCP).

The speaker features a large and intuitive volume control +/- buttons and can play up to 6 hours of non-stop music due to a built-in rechargeable lithium-ion 2000mAh battery. There is a 5V/1A micro-USB port for charging which is coupled with a LED which shows the charging and mode status. It is also water resistant.

SEE ALSO: Qualcomm Fined $854 Million for Violating Competition Laws

Furthermore, the speaker comes with a strong 180-degree foldable ring at the base which allows it to be hanged on the wall, be tilted or it can be kept standing freely on a desk. Connectivity includes a wired and wireless option. It can be either through a 3.5mm Aux-In port or Bluetooth 4.1 connectivity. Dome can also act as a speakerphone allowing you to take phone calls with its in-built microphone.

As for the dimensions, Dome is portable enough at 15cm x 15cm x 4.8 cm and weighs just 260 grams. You can easily toss it into your bag and use it on the go. It also comes in two color variants, Grey and Brown.

Portronics has priced the DOME at a very attractive price-point of Rs. 2,499. It is available both at online and offline stores. To know more about availability visit, http://www.portronics.com.

Click Here for New Smartphones Best Online Deals