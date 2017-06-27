PTron Spark Bluetooth sporty magnetic headset launched at Rs. 699

PTron has just unveiled a new Bluetooth headset called Spark with magnetic earbuds in the market. Well, the company is basically extending the range of wireless sports headsets in the sports audio segment with the launch of Spark.

However, the new headphone launch falls in line with the company's strategy of continuously innovating and introducing unique products to meet rapidly changing customer needs and demands.

Thus, "Spark is a treat for all the gym hitters and the joggers, now you can enjoy your workout in a more groovy way," says the company.

These magnetic headsets come in two color options gray/black and gold/white. PTron Spark is priced at Rs. 699 and is exclusively available on LatestOne.com.

Besides, Ameen Khwaja, Founder, and CEO of LatestOne.com has said, "We are glad to launch PTron Spark on LatestOne.com. Wireless technology is on high sprint and we want to be at pace with the demand and needs of our patron consumers. Keeping in mind that more and more individuals are now becoming conscious about their health and are taking the route of fitness we have designed the headset which is best for outdoor activities like running, rock climbing and exercise. I am sure Generation Z would love the way it works."

While the companies are promising good things here are some of the features and specifications of the headset. Ptron Spark features a sportier and more bassier look. The headset delivers superior sound and offers secure comfort in-ear fit as well as noise cancellation.

Built-in magnets let you attach the two metal ear buds together when not in use and the headset also comes with multi-function control key with an inbuilt mic which allows you to answer phone calls as welll.

On the connectivity front Ptron Spark comes with Bluetooth V4.1, has a 10mm driver unit and also offers 110 hours of standby time, 4 hours of talk time. The headphones are supported by 60mAh Li-ion polymer battery, 98+/-3DB sensitivity. The headphone is compatible with all smartphones and tablets.