Samsung Galaxy S8 accessories leaked with pricing details

Samsung will unveil its new flagship smartphone at an 'Unpacked event' on March 29. However, the details about the smartphone have already been leaked and we pretty much know all about the upcoming Galaxy S8 and S8+.

While the excitement for the launch of the said devices may not be at the same level, details about Samsung's new range of accessories have just been leaked online. Well, it looks like Samsung's Galaxy S8 is turning out to be the worst kept secret. In any case, the new leak reveals a range of accessories to be launched alongside the Galaxy S8 series.

According to a German website, the accessories include covers, chargers, screen protectors, and display dock for the Galaxy S8. Further, the website has also revealed the prices of these accessories.

So, Samsung Battery Pack with fast charging support is priced at 69.99 Euro (approx Rs. 4,881). Samsung's DeX Station, a sort of a charging dock, is priced at 149.99 Euro (approx Rs.10,541). Other accessories such as Samsung Clearview Standing Cover will cost 59.99 Euro (approx RS. 4,174), Samsung LED View Cover 59.99 Euro(approx Rs. 4,174), Samsung Keyboard Cover 59.99 Euro (approx Rs. 4,174), Samsung Alcantara Cover 44.99 Euro (approx Rs. 3,112), Samsung Silicone Cover 29.99 Euro (approx Rs. 23,051), Samsung Clear Cover 19.99 Euro(approx Rs.1,344), Samsung 2-Pieces Cover 19.99 Euro (approx Rs. 1,344), Samsung Screen Protector 12.99 Euro (approx Rs. 848) and Samsung Wireless Charger Convertible 79.99 Euro (approx Rs.5,589).

However, the point to be noted is that all the price details have been leaked through a pdf document from several European retailers. Besides, the prices of the said accessories could be changed on the Galaxy S8 official launch day.