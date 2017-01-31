Samsung to launch new wireless earplugs alongside Galaxy S8 on March 29

Ahead of Samsung Galaxy S8 launch, there have been a lot of speculations about the smartphone circulating on the web about the specs and how the device might look like. Well, out of the lot comes another interesting rumor which suggests that Galaxy S8 will come packed with a new wireless headset.

Is this how Samsung is prepping up to take on Apple AirPods? Maybe. The latest rumors suggest that Samsung Level In ANC wireless headphones come packed with the upcoming Galaxy S8 which is expected to feature active noise cancellation.

Roland Quandt in his twitter handle posted: "New Samsung Level In ANC wireless headphones with Active Noise Cancelling are coming with the Samsung Galaxy S8 - EO-IG950B ~130 Euro." This clearly signifies that Samsung Galaxy S8 may come with a pair of wireless earphones, giving a tough fight to Apple AirPods.

Previously, the South Korean giant had launched a wired version of its in-ear Level In ANC headphones, which like Samsung claimed reduced the ambient noise by up to 20db delivering an enhanced listening experience. Not only that the headphones also come with a new feature called "Talk-in Mode" which enable the users to also hear the external sound as well.

If the rumors are to be trusted upon, the upcoming wireless headset will reportedly come in red, green, black and silver color variants. In terms of price, the headsets are expected to be up for sale at $139, which is roughly around Rs. 9,427.

As per the launch date, the new wireless headsets are expected to make its first public appearance on March 29, alongside Samsung Galaxy S8.