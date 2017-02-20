Samsung’s next Gear VR to get a “different front cover” and a “single hand controller”

Samsung’s next Gear VR, the SM-R324, successor to the SM-R323 will apparently bring along a few changes in the design.

As per Roland Quandt — a famous tipster’s tweet, the Gear VR SM-R324 could feature a “different front cover to hold the Galaxy S8.” It is, however, not clear if the changed front cover would mean that the Gear VR will only be exclusive to the Galaxy S8.

The tipster also mentioned that the next generation Gear VR will have “a single hand controller” aka a dedicated controller which will allow users to control the VR interface single-handedly. Yep, something similar to the Google’s DayDream View.

Apart from the said changes, the next iteration of Gear VR is expected to remain mostly the same as its preceding model. With that being said, currently, there’s no information available regarding the internals of the next Gear VR. We should see more details regarding the same surface soon. Until then, keep a tab on this space.