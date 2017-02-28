SanDisk unveils 256GB microSD Card, iXpand Flash Drive, Wireless Stick at MWC 2017

At the MWC 2017, SanDisk announced the launch of its 256GB microSDXC memory card. The company has added to the 256GB SanDisk Extreme microSDXC memory card to its existing A1 performance class microSD card portfolio. In addition to this, the company also announced the 256GB SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive and 256GB SanDisk Connect Wireless Stick as well at the event in Barcelona.

The company is working with the smartphone manufacturers regarding 256GB SanDisk Extreme microSDXC memory card so that users can take full advantage of the newly introduced memory card. The A1 class is a game changer says the company.

With the A1 performance class, the new 256GB SanDisk Extreme microSDXC memory card will manage 1,500 random read IOPS (input-output access per second) and 500 write IOPS. This will help the card in letting users open apps quickly and process the other accompanying tasks including saved profiles, graphics, in-app permissions, and audio.

The new 256GB SanDisk Extreme microSDXC card will be released in late March and will be priced at $200 (approx. Rs. 13,300).

Talking about the 256GB SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive, this one features a Lightning connector and a USB 3.0 connector for data transfer between devices. It has the iXpand Drive app for iOS meant for improved performance, claims the company. It also helps users automatically back up their camera roll and other content from social media sites such as Instagram and Facebook. The device comes with an encryption software as well that protects their devices when used across devices.

When it comes to the 256GB SanDisk Connect Wireless Stick, it comes with the Connect app for iOS that paves way for effortless management of content between devices. This can stream music, videos or HD content to three devices at the same time with the Connect app. It also supports streaming to large displays with Airplay. Both the iXpand Flash Drive and the Connect Wireless Stick are priced at $249.99 each (approx. Rs. 16,700).