Sennheiser HE 1 launched at Rs. 45,00,000: World's best headphones?

German Audio specialist Sennheiser has just launched its finest and the best headphone In India. Dubbed as Sennheiser HE 1 this headphone is the successor to the legendary Orpheus.

The newly launched headphone combines a unique amplifier concept with carefully selected materials and highest quality craftsmanship. The company says that the headphone comes with a frequency response that extends beyond the range of human hearing and this is just one of the technical highlights of Sennheiser HE 1.

Moreover, the company believes that the company is once again surpassing the limits of what is technically feasible and is opening a new chapter in audio excellence. There for the new HE 1 represents a unique combination of meticulous engineering skills and technological brilliance. The HE 1 will be available in India from May 2017 for INR 45,00,000.

That being said, let's look at some of the features of the headphone.

A patented amplifier concept for incomparable sound To deliver an immersive audio experience the headphones uses a completely new amplifier concept that combines the superior impulse processing of a tube amplifier with the low distortion of a transistor amplifier to perfection. At the heart of the amplifier are eight vacuum tubes that process the incoming signal. The amplifier housing has been crafted from granular, inhomogeneous Carrara marble and is freely suspended with the amplifier. The tubes also have a high-quality patent-pending enclosure consisting of quartz-glass bulbs that perfectly shield them from their surroundings. The tube amplifier stage is followed by a patented ultra-high impulse amplifier stage that is directly integrated into the cups of the headphones. Additionally, the headphone system has been designed to take less power for charge reversal. "At a voltage of only around 5 Volt, the music signal is transmitted balanced to the high-voltage amplifier integrated into the headphones and is amplified there. This ensures extremely high impulse fidelity with relatively low power requirements," says the company. Gold-vaporised ceramic electrodes and platinum-vaporised diaphragms To ensure the outstanding performance of the acoustic unit, Sennheiser has used gold-vaporised ceramic electrodes and platinum-vaporised diaphragms. The cables have also been specially designed and built. The eight wires of the high-performance cables are made of oxygen-free copper and plated with a coating of silver, which provides optimum conductivity for perfect transmission of the audio signal. The wires are sheathed in an insulating layer that has a mixture of differently structured materials which eliminates the sound waves acting on the cable. Ultra-wide frequency response and the world`s lowest total harmonic distortion With its unique transducer system, the new HE 1 has a frequency response of 8 hertz to more than 100 kilohertz. This is a frequency range which far exceeds the limits of human hearing ability. Nevertheless, this extremely wide frequency response does influence the sound experience, as it ensures that, in the audible range, the sound of the headphones is virtually free of distortion. Technology beyond the reference The HE 1 can be operated with a wide range of analog and digital audio sources. Apart from balanced inputs, the headphone system also has unbalanced input sockets; the incoming signals are balanced before being further processed. Digital audio sources are connected via S/PDIF (optical and coaxial) or USB. To convert the digital music data into analog signals, the HE 1 uses the ESS SABRE ES9018 chip - a reference in the field of digital-to-analog converters. In the HE 1, its eight internal DACs convert audio data with a resolution of 32 bits and a sampling rate of up to 384 kHz or DSD signals with 2.8 MHz and 5.6 MHz into balanced analog signals. For each stereo channel, four DACs are connected in parallel for noise reduction. Thus, the entire frequency spectrum of high-end audio sources is reproduced without distortion. The circuit has also been optimized for the fully symmetrical design of the HE1. Unrivalled sound experienced for all senses The as Sennheiser HE 1 seems to be a total package as it is a combination of outstanding technology, exquisite design and the highest-quality materials used to develop the headphones. The headphone also comes with genuine leather ear cushions which are expected to offer the highest possible comfort during several hours of use. The inner side of the cushions further come with hypoallergenic, breathable microfiber fabric which provides additional acoustic absorption. "All these materials form an ingenious combination of design, comfort, and function - for a unique audio experience that appeals to all senses," says the company.