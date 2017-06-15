Sennheiser launches Momentum In- Ear Wireless earphones at Rs. 14,990

German audio giant, Sennheiser has just introduced the wireless version of its Momentum In-Ear range. The new Momentum In-Ear Wireless earphone comes with active noise cancellation feature to deliver a superior quality sound performance. The sleek neckband headset is made of high-quality materials offering it a premium look.

"With wireless being the norm for the discerning audiophile consumers, we are very thrilled to have launched the new MOMENTUM headphones which represent our uncompromised vision and passion to go further and push for something even better. They are for people that demand the best and refuse to compromise on sound quality with progressive technology and high-quality materials in a product that is built to last," said Mr. Kapil Gulati, Sennheiser India during the launch.

The Momentum Wireless arrives with NFC technology which allows for one-touch pairing with an NFC-enabled mobile device to quickly establish a Bluetooth connection for audio transmission. Also featured in the Wireless versions is NoiseGar, an Active Noise Cancellation technology that uses four microphones to efficiently monitor and block ambient noise.

The headset is equipped with inbuilt batteries, which are claimed to last up to 22 hours.

Additionally, the new Momentum models also feature a three-button in-line remote with an integrated mic for controlling music and taking calls. They are available in two different variants: optimized for either iOS or Android and Windows smart devices. Other than that, these models are shipped with a charging cable and a flight adapter.

Available in Black and Ivory colors, the Momentum In-Ear Wireless is sold at Rs. 14,990 on the Sennheiser e-store.