Sennheiser and Samsung to bring 3D audio Ambeo earbuds to Android

We have seen how 3D video technology grabbed the attention of everyone. Now, it's the turn of 3D audio to create a space in the list of advanced technology we know so far.

Sennheiser has launched a new earbud known as Ambeo Smart Surround earbuds at the Consumer Electronics Show. These earbuds are having the capability to record 3D audio. That is, it can record the sound so clearly that it will appear as if we are hearing it in real life. These Ambeo Smart Surround earbuds are made compatible only with iPhones during its launch.

But now it's time for Android users to buy this product and make the best of it. Yes, the Sennheiser is said to working with Samsung to make these earbuds compatible with Android devices as well.

CEO Andreas Sennheiser says, "We are working with Samsung on the Ambeo smart headset to make it available for Android devices. A dominant layer of the smartphone market is Android-based phones".

Microphones to record audio These Ambeo earbuds will come along with two omnidirectional microphones which are used to record realistic audio that works alongside a premium A/D converter, mic preamp and SoftLimit from Apogee. Also Read: Refurbished Galaxy Note7 gets Wi-Fi certified; May launch soon These two microphones are designed in such a way that they can capture even the subtle differences in timing, volume, and timbre which occurs as sound from different directions. So, it gives the stunning result when played back on headphones. Works best with mobile phones With this device, one can use iOS device's camera to record the three-dimensional sound, store binaural audio along with the video and also 180° visual perspectives. Daniel Sennheiser, co-CEO Sennheiser, says: "Together the AMBEO SMART HEADSET and your mobile device can become powerful creative tools for capturing your world in an entirely new way". Translation to digital information To translate sound into digital information, this device uses a premium Apogee analog to digital converter, mic preamp, and SoftLimit. Also Read: Samsung is allegedly prepping the 7th gen OLED displays and foldable OLEDs Apogee's SoftLimit helps in automatically optimizing the recording levels so one do not have to care about distortions in sound. Transparency in hearing functionality It offers transparent hearing which lets you hear what is actually going on around you even when you are using the headset. This feature can be manually adjusted using the 3-step rocker switch provided with the headset.

With Android smartphones used by almost everyone, these earbuds by Sennheiser will make 3D audio popular with no doubt.

