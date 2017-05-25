Sennheiser unveils MB 660 headphone with noise filtering technologies

Sennheiser a German audio brand has just launched a new headset in the market.

Dubbed as MB 660, the headset features unique and innovative adaptive approach to noise cancellation. The MB 660 has further been designed to increase concentration, productivity, and well-being for knowledge workers in noisy open office environments.

In addition, the UC-certified headset employs adaptive active noise cancellation (AANC), a unique feature which constantly monitors the background environment for ambient noises, adapting the level of noise reduction for a more pleasant user experience.

And there's more to this headphone. A roster of sophisticated state-of-the-art microphone and noise filtering technologies provide a crystal clear communication experience for the user and listener alike. With wireless support the headset offers Sennheiser's superior audio quality for music and multimedia enjoyment. As per the company, the headset features class-leading ergonomics, compact form, and high quality materials which further make MB 660 extremely comfortable, even for the longest listening sessions.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Sudeep Roy, National Business Manager, CC&O, Sennheiser India said, "Understanding the need of working peacefully in a busy working environment, we have designed this product. Our portfolio of headsets and audio conferencing solutions are not just add-ons for a unified communications environment, but are skillfully engineered equipment that supports productivity in these unique settings."

However, Sennheiser MB 660 is the industry's first professional adaptive ANC headset. As mentioned earlier, the headset constantly monitors your background environment for noise, and Sennheiser's NoiseGard adaptive ANC technology seamlessly adjusts the level of noise reduction in your headset.

"This unique technology enables you to take control of your office environment, so you can have a productive, disruption-free workspace - without the feeling of isolation associated with standard ANC," says the company.

While this headphone promises great things for the listeners, this product comes in two variants. First the company is offering MB 660 UC which is optimized for various unified communications platform. The other is MB 660 UC MS which is certified by Microsoft to be used on Skype for Business.

As for the pricing and availability, the headphone is priced at Rs. 41,990. The headset will be available at authorized Sennheiser distribution outlets.