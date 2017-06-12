Skullcandy launches Jib Bluetooth earbuds with in-line microphone at Rs. 2,999

Skullcandy has announced a new pair of wireless earphones in the company's product portfolio for the Indian market. Priced at Rs. 2,999, the Skullcandy Jib are said to be company's best-selling earbuds that will now be available with Bluetooth functionality.

The company says that the earbuds are easy to stash and come in a simple and sleek design. These wireless earbuds offer a noise isolating fit and are said to hold up to 6 hours of battery life on a single charge. They also come equipped with Bluetooth technology which allows users to take calls or easily listen to music wirelessly.

An in-line microphone is also provided that enables users to control calls or music effortlessly, without touching the phone. You can also use the built-in remote to skip tracks, and play or pause your music.

The Skullcandy Jib Bluetooth earbuds are available exclusively on Amazon.in for the first three months of the launch and thereafter interested buyers can also buy them from select retail stores.