Sony launches the world’s fastest SD card

Sony the Japanese tech company has just announced the launch of world's fastest SD card. Dubbed as SF-G UHS-II SD card it features read/write speeds of 300MB/s and 299 MB/s, ultimately making it the fastest among all the SD cards currently available out there.

According to the company, the new SD card has been developed with features such as shockproof, waterproof, temperature resistant, and X-ray proof. Further, the card will be available in 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB variants.

Sony hasn't disclosed any pricing details on the SD cards but has revealed that the SF-G cards will be available sometime in March from the usual lineup of retailers.

Apart from the new SF-G card, Sony has also launched a new USB 3.1 card reader. Since there are few host devices in the market that can match up to the speed of the SD card this will be a useful addition.

However, Sony with this launch might be aiming at professionals in photography and videography. In fact, with the new card, they will now be able to take advantage of fast transfer speed to copy or offload data to a computer. On the other hand, Sony might have just laid the foundation for high-performance devices to come in the future.

