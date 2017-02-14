SoundMagic launches Bluetooth variant of the popular E10 Earphones

SoundMagic, the reputable audio brand recently unveiled a Bluetooth variant of their popular SoundMagic E10 Earphones, which were regarded as the best Earphones in a tight budget for years now.

SoundMagic, last week announced that the SoundMagic E10BT Earphones and they are already up for sale in some European countries for £69.99 (approx. Rs. 4,500). However, it is confirmed that these Earphones will be available in India by April 2017, carrying a price tag of something around Rs. 3,000.

In terms of features, SoundMagic claims that the E10BT will last for 10 hours to 12 hours on a single charge. Having said that, the design of the Earphones haven’t changed and is still regarded as the best in the budget. However, there’s a chord which you need to hover it around your neck.

SoundMagic is also adding a dedicated mike and remote to control music playback and answer calls. Take a look at the complete technical specifications of the product below.