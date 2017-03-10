These Intel powered Xiaomi smart shoes can monitor distance, speed and calories you burn

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has expanded its wearable portfolio with the launch of 90 Minutes Ultra Smart Sportswear, the Intel powered smart shoes that can track monitor the distance you cover and the calories you burn.

Powered by Intel Curie chipset, the smart wearables are developed by Shanghai-based Runmi Technology Co. Ltd, and are said to have 60 days of battery life.

The smart shoes can track your movement while you walk, run or climb stairs or surfaces. The shoes will provide a report of the distance you travel, the speed and the calories you burn throughout the day.

The shoes come with air cushions, an arch design soles and antibacterial insoles. Besides, the smart wearables will also come with anti-skid features to offer a good grip.

The Xiaomi smart shoes will be available in Black and Surf Blue colour options for men and in Black and Pink colour variants for women. Xiaomi will also offer a special 'Blue Edition' of wearables that glows in the dark for the night runners.

As of now, Xiaomi has launched the smart shoes in Chinese market at an approximate price of Rs. 2,900 as per Indian currency. The wearables will be available on Mi Home official store.

Image Source: Mi Home