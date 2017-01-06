This BACtrack Apple Watch Band Launched at CES 2017 Lets You Measure Your Blood Alcohol Content

What if we say you can measure your drunkness level with your smart watch? Think it to be a joke? Well, it's surely not. Have you heard of BACtrack? Yes, the company is pretty much famous for its breathalyzers. Thinking what's a breathalyzer now? It's just a tiny device that is designed to estimate the blood alcohol level. Such a device should be made a mandate considering the growing dependency on alcohol to get a break from the hectic work schedules.

BACKtrack had unveiled several breathalyzers earlier that work with your smartphone, and even a keychain. Adding on, the company moves ahead and extends its reach to Apple watches. Yes, BACtrack, known for its breathalyzers, is said to be demoing an Apple Watch band, namely BACtrack Skyn at CES 2017, which can measure your drunkness level at a regular interval. Sounds quite exciting right?

BACKtrack's brand new Apple Watch band, BACtrack Skyn is designed with the ability to measure the wearer's blood alcohol content in real-time and provide a report on how drunk you are, and just in case if a legally drunk state is found or if you are almost about to reach the state, the gizmo will instantly send an alert, letting you know that you should slow down on your alcohol intake or stop it right there. How does the device work? Well, BACtrack Skyn is said to detect the small amounts of alcohol that your skin release along with the body sweat, and later using a proprietary algorithm, the wearable converts its measurements into a blood alcohol content estimation.

You must be wondering, how about a person who doesn't have an Apple Watch and still wants to use the device? Here's a solution for them. BACtrack Skyn can be used on its own as well, however, you would at least need an iPhone, which will display the measured blood alcohol content graphs.

So, if you have no control on your drinking habits, this is the perfect device for you. About the availability, there's no such official announcement by the company, but if rumors are to be believed, it might be launched by the second half of 2017 at an estimated price tag of Rs. 6,700.

