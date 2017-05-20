Toreto Aqua TBS 325 waterproof Bluetooth speaker launched at Rs. 3,499

Toreto, a premier provider of innovative and portable technology, has today announced a new portable Bluetooth speaker.

Dubbed as Aqua TBS 325, this is a very compact, affordable easy to use and attractive waterproof Bluetooth speaker. The speaker looks sporty and comes with a rubber finish that makes it look stylish and cool. Apart from just looking good, this speaker is IPX7 enabled which means you can immerse it in deep water up to 1 meter. The company claims that the speaker will function under water as well. Further, the speaker is also dust proof, snow proof, and shock proof giving it a high-level durability.

The speaker also has easy hand control features at the top which enable the user to easily sync it with their activities on phones whether it is checking messages or answering calls.

Other features of this portable speaker include.

Battery Aqua Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker TBS 325 is backed by an 1800mAh Battery and the speaker has a charging time of 4 hours. As per the company, it will give users an uninterrupted music for 8 hours in crystal clear audio. The speaker further supports Aux as well as SD card, for the 360-degree high definition audio. Power and Range "The handy device is just right for sports activities, pool parties, outdoor activities, camping and even for showers. Its portability with an output of 6 Watt makes it perfect for all the fun activities you want. The towering range of 10 meters gives much more flexibility in playing," says the company. Additionally, the Bluetooth technology used in the speaker is highly-optimized and said to consume less energy. The company also boasts that the speaker's powerful signal strength gives eloquent listening experience. Price and Availability Talking about the price and availability, Toreto Aqua Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker TBS 325 is available at all leading e-commerce platforms at a price of Rs. 3,499.